Insider Buying: Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 4,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.80 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE UNVR traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $28.30. 911,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,164. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $26.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $29.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNVR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.