Insider Selling: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Insider Sells 1,285 Shares of Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $3.05 on Monday, hitting $300.95. 793,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,873. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.79 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.59%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,468,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,773,000 after buying an additional 45,978 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $969,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 852.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.77.
Ameriprise Financial Company Profile
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
