Insider Selling: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Insider Sells 1,285 Shares of Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $3.05 on Monday, hitting $300.95. 793,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,873. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.79 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.59%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,468,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,773,000 after buying an additional 45,978 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $969,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 852.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.77.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

