Insider Selling: Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) CRO Sells 7,581 Shares of Stock

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $341,827.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Heinz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Matthew Heinz sold 7,500 shares of Amplitude stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $340,425.00.

AMPL stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.58. 881,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,150. Amplitude Inc has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $87.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.34.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMPL. KeyCorp began coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amplitude in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Amplitude in the third quarter worth $173,000.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

