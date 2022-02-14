Insider Selling: Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) CRO Sells 7,581 Shares of Stock

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $341,827.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Matthew Heinz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 11th, Matthew Heinz sold 7,500 shares of Amplitude stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $340,425.00.
AMPL stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.58. 881,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,150. Amplitude Inc has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $87.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.34.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amplitude in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Amplitude in the third quarter worth $173,000.
Amplitude Company Profile
Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
