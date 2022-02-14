Insider Selling: Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CEO Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $483,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BOH traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.45. 145,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,307. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.53.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $848,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $1,384,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 13,773 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

