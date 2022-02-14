Insider Selling: Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Insider Sells 3,414 Shares of Stock

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) insider Adrian Cox sold 3,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.58), for a total transaction of £16,592.04 ($22,452.02).

Shares of LON:BEZ traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 484.80 ($6.56). 2,257,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,297. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07. Beazley plc has a 52-week low of GBX 291.50 ($3.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 516.20 ($6.99). The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 466.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 420.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a GBX 12.90 ($0.17) dividend. This is a positive change from Beazley’s previous dividend of $8.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 2.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BEZ shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.20) to GBX 495 ($6.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 531 ($7.19) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.32) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 600 ($8.12) to GBX 610 ($8.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 484.56 ($6.56).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

