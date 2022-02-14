Insider Selling: Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) CFO Sells 895 Shares of Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $11,402.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:KDNY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.74. 146,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,449. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.46. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $574.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of -0.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDNY. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,478,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,351,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,357,000 after buying an additional 1,356,873 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,452,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,470,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,883,000 after buying an additional 1,063,133 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Management LLC boosted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,371,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,686,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KDNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

