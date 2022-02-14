Insider Selling: CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Insider Sells 13,500 Shares of Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CME traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $239.17. 2,063,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,781. The stock has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.58. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.99 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point boosted their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.00.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

