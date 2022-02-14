Insider Selling: CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Insider Sells 13,500 Shares of Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of CME traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $239.17. 2,063,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,781. The stock has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.58. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.99 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point boosted their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.00.
About CME Group
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
