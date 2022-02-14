Insider Selling: Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) CEO Sells 4,124 Shares of Stock

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) CEO E Randall Chestnut sold 4,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $28,909.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

E Randall Chestnut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, E Randall Chestnut sold 17,800 shares of Crown Crafts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $124,956.00.

Shares of Crown Crafts stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $6.96. The company had a trading volume of 13,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,851. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32. The company has a market cap of $70.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.89. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.43%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Crown Crafts by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 539,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 49,329 shares during the last quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Crafts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Crown Crafts by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Crafts by 194.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Crown Crafts by 25.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 172,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 34,540 shares during the last quarter. 39.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

