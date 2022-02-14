Insider Selling: Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) EVP Sells 15,390 Shares of Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total transaction of $4,854,313.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:LAD traded down $6.38 on Monday, reaching $308.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,031. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.03 and a 52-week high of $417.98. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 417.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on LAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.71.
Lithia Motors Company Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.
