Insider Selling: Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) EVP Sells 15,390 Shares of Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total transaction of $4,854,313.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded down $6.38 on Monday, reaching $308.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,031. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.03 and a 52-week high of $417.98. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 417.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.71.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.