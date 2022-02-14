Insider Selling: Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) SVP Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $283,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LAD traded down $6.38 on Monday, hitting $308.78. The company had a trading volume of 238,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,031. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.03 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.97.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 417.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAD. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.71.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

