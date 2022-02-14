Insider Selling: Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) SVP Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $283,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
LAD traded down $6.38 on Monday, hitting $308.78. The company had a trading volume of 238,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,031. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.03 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.97.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 417.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAD. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.71.
About Lithia Motors
Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.
