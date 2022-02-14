Insider Selling: ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) SVP Sells 1,471 Shares of Stock

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:MAN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.76. 361,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.08 and its 200-day moving average is $106.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.93. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.92 and a twelve month high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.17.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

