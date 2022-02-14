Insider Selling: Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Director Sells 4,557 Shares of Stock

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $65,210.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Old Second Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 282,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.09 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $12.84. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $14.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 49,812.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

