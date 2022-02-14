Insider Selling: PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CFO Sells 23,164 Shares of Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CFO Howard Wilson sold 23,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $790,587.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PD traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,067. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $58.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.56.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the third quarter worth $50,259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PagerDuty by 16.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,324,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,303,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,826,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,210,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,078,000 after buying an additional 807,545 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at $26,382,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PD shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.04.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

