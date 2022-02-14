Insider Selling: PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CFO Sells 23,164 Shares of Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CFO Howard Wilson sold 23,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $790,587.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:PD traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,067. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $58.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.56.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on PD shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.04.
PagerDuty Company Profile
PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PagerDuty (PD)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.