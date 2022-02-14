Insider Selling: Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) SVP Sells 23,734 Shares of Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,848,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE PII traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.76. 640,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.21. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.02%.

PII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Polaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Polaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

