Insider Selling: Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) EVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RJF traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.01. 12,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,838. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.18. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $75.36 and a 1-year high of $117.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 43.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667,569 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,264,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,542,000 after acquiring an additional 279,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,618,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,949,000 after acquiring an additional 99,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,402,000 after acquiring an additional 25,573 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,530,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,107,000 after acquiring an additional 25,345 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

