Insider Selling: Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) CEO Sells 10,683 Shares of Stock

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) CEO Kate W. Duchene sold 10,683 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $176,696.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RGP traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $16.69. The company had a trading volume of 129,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,615. The company has a market capitalization of $542.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $20.16.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Resources Connection had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 36.60%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 112.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 134,515 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Resources Connection by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,288,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after buying an additional 67,112 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Resources Connection by 5.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Resources Connection by 538.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 24,614 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

