Insider Selling: Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) COO Sells 150,197 Shares of Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) COO Mukul Jain sold 150,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $369,484.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mukul Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of Senseonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $370,000.00.

NYSEAMERICAN SENS traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 36,009,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,240,642. The company has a market cap of $941.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.44. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $5.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 167,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 30.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. 26.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

