Insider Selling: Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) COO Sells 182,762 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) COO Aman Narang sold 182,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $5,497,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aman Narang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Aman Narang sold 197,400 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $5,927,922.00.

On Friday, January 7th, Aman Narang sold 1,600 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $48,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $3,056,260.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $2,394,708.54.

Shares of Toast stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $27.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,384,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,605. Toast, Inc has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $69.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth $2,498,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth $549,000. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth $1,124,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth $12,488,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth $19,980,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TOST shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Toast from $43.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Toast from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Toast in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Toast in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Toast from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

