Insider Selling: Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Insider Sells 11,395 Shares of Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tyson Foods stock traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.88. 2,724,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.80 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 43.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 11.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 221,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 172.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 24,611 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

