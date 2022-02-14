Insider Selling: Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Sells 122,000 Shares of Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Robert J. Bishop sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $2,287,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

UFI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.96. The stock had a trading volume of 171,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,697. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.85. Unifi, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). Unifi had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFI. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unifi by 32.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Unifi by 3.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 274.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

