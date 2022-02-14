Insider Selling: Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells 4,800 Shares of Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider John Geschke sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.34, for a total value of $548,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZEN stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $116.39. 3,277,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,126. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $159.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.80 and a 200 day moving average of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 109.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,923,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,154,940,000 after buying an additional 5,180,039 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the second quarter worth approximately $317,846,000. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 1,238.0% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,441,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,069 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,036,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,250,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zendesk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.30.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

