Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Sells 4,733 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 4,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $237,738.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ZNTL stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.06. 274,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,533. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.76.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the third quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,349,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,836,000 after acquiring an additional 248,540 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,813,000 after purchasing an additional 415,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,645,000 after purchasing an additional 435,672 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,180,000 after acquiring an additional 54,153 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

