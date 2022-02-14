Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Insider Sells 691 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) insider Alexis Pinto sold 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $34,708.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ZNTL stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.06. 274,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,533. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.10. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.76. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.48 and a 1 year high of $87.19.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZNTL. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

