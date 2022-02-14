Insights Network One Day Volume Reaches $278.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 55.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded down 42.4% against the US dollar. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $278.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00037402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00105350 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 289,712,339 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

