Intapp, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:INTA)

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intapp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst T. Tillman anticipates that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INTA. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Intapp stock opened at $21.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $27.77. Intapp has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $40.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,571,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,487,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,401,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,197,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

