Integra Resources Corp. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Integra Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.56). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Shares of CVE ITR opened at C$2.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Integra Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.13 and a 12 month high of C$4.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.60. The company has a market cap of C$137.26 million and a P/E ratio of -2.81.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.09).

In related news, Director Stephen Edward De Jong bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,326.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,016,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,258,538.01.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

