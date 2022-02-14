Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Short Interest Update

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 587,500 shares, a growth of 89.8% from the January 15th total of 309,500 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ IMTE traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $6.44. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,055. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Integrated Media Technology has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Integrated Media Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.26% of Integrated Media Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Media Technology Ltd. is a technology investment, product development and distribution company. It engages in developing, manufacturing and distributing of 3-dimension display equipment and wholesales audio products. The firm focuses on the business activities in the sale and distribution of autostereoscopic 3D display, 3D conversion equipment and software, development and sale of 3D autostereoscopic technology and provision of 3D consultancy services.

