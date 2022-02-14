Integrity Applications Inc (NASDAQ:IGAP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Integrity Applications Inc (NASDAQ:IGAP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the January 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NASDAQ IGAP opened at $3.50 on Monday. Integrity Applications has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $7.80.
Integrity Applications Company Profile
