Integrity Applications Inc (NASDAQ:IGAP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Integrity Applications Inc (NASDAQ:IGAP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the January 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ IGAP opened at $3.50 on Monday. Integrity Applications has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

Get Integrity Applications alerts:

Integrity Applications Company Profile

Integrity Applications, Inc designs, develops, and commercializes non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by persons suffering from diabetes. The company offers the GlucoTrack model DF-F glucose monitoring device, which utilizes a patented combination of ultrasound, electromagnetic and thermal technologies to obtain glucose measurements in less than one minute via a small sensor that is clipped onto one’s earlobe and connected to a small, handheld control and display unit, all without drawing blood or interstitial fluid.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integrity Applications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrity Applications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.