Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 113.3% from the January 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKI. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,276,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $10.61 on Monday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $12.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

