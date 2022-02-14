Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 105,303 shares.The stock last traded at $11.73 and had previously closed at $11.77.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 36.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 21,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

