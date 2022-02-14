Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,160 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.45% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 48,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $18.94 on Monday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $19.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

