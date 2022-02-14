Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,196,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,731 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.09% of Qorvo worth $200,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 3,655.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 210.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 62.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 263.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.48.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $127.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

