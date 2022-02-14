Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the January 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
VPV stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.04. 79,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,610. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.22. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $14.00.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
