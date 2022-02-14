Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the January 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

VPV stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.04. 79,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,610. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.22. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VPV. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 81.4% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 372,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 167,012 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 378,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 72,880 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $696,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $670,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 438,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 31,524 shares during the period. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

