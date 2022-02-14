Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Coursera (COUR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ: COUR) in the last few weeks:

2/11/2022 – Coursera had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Coursera had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Coursera had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $55.00 to $35.00.

2/11/2022 – Coursera had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $45.00.

2/7/2022 – Coursera had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Coursera had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Coursera had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $47.00 to $38.00.

1/31/2022 – Coursera was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coursera Inc. is an online learning platform. It partners with university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including Guided Projects, courses, Specializations, certificates and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Coursera Inc. is based in Mountain View, United States. “

1/7/2022 – Coursera was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $19.70 on Monday. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $62.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.91.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.73 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. Coursera’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $312,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $45,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,098,357.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the second quarter worth approximately $7,766,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the second quarter worth approximately $28,700,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 65.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the third quarter worth approximately $7,566,000. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

