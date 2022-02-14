Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for MarineMax (HZO)

MarineMax (NYSE: HZO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/10/2022 – MarineMax is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2022 – MarineMax was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

1/28/2022 – MarineMax had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $67.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – MarineMax had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $75.00 to $84.00.

1/26/2022 – MarineMax had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $62.00 to $54.00.

1/5/2022 – MarineMax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

HZO traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $46.90. The company had a trading volume of 229,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,231. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.77. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.62.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $39,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $51,591.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 129.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax in the second quarter worth $63,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

