Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 14th (AAL, ADSK, ANTO, BLND, BNP, BYRN, CCP, CEY, CMA, DFS)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, February 14th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a GBX 3,200 ($43.27) target price on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $350.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a GBX 1,200 ($16.23) price target on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $11.75 price target on the stock.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €73.00 ($83.91) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $34.00 to $25.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Celtic (LON:CCP) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 143 ($1.93) to GBX 156 ($2.11). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a GBX 100 ($1.35) target price on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a buy rating. They currently have $114.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $98.00.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $145.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $140.00.

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a GBX 1,830 ($24.75) price target on the stock.

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 750 ($10.14) price target on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 450 ($6.09) price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a hold rating. They currently have $155.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $180.00.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 406 ($5.49) target price on the stock.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust (LON:MGCI) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 7.20 ($0.10) price target on the stock.

NCC Group (LON:NCC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to a neutral rating. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.50.

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 1,450 ($19.61) price target on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH). Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock.

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 300 ($4.06) to GBX 237 ($3.20). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a GBX 6,220 ($84.11) price target on the stock.

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 725 ($9.80) price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND). They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 930 ($12.58) to GBX 940 ($12.71). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 935 ($12.64) price target on the stock.

Ted Baker (LON:TED) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 225 ($3.04) price target on the stock.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a buy rating. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE). Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a market perform rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $100.00 price target on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $64.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $66.00.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 160 ($2.16) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $320.00 price target on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a buy rating. The firm currently has $87.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

CICC Research began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM). CICC Research issued an outperform rating and a $182.92 price target on the stock.

