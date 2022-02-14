Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 14th (AMAT, CNR, CVE, ENB, GOOS, GRA, MG, RIOCF, RNLSY, STC)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, February 14th:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. The firm currently has a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$26.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They currently have a C$53.00 target price on the stock.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was upgraded by analysts at Veritas Investment Research from a reduce rating to a buy rating.

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a C$10.00 target price on the stock.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$86.50 price target on the stock.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stewart Information Services (TSE:STC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Acumen Capital. They currently have a C$27.00 price target on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$10.50 target price on the stock.

