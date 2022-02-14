Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/1/2022 – Clean Energy Fuels was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

1/31/2022 – Clean Energy Fuels was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

1/27/2022 – Clean Energy Fuels was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Clean Energy Fuels was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/27/2022 – Clean Energy Fuels had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $27.00.

1/25/2022 – Clean Energy Fuels was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

1/10/2022 – Clean Energy Fuels was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

1/4/2022 – Clean Energy Fuels was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

1/4/2022 – Clean Energy Fuels was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $6.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $17.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41.

Get Clean Energy Fuels Corp alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 7.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2,482.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 150,388 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,364,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after purchasing an additional 224,898 shares during the period. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.