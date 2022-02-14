Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Vinci (DG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vinci (EPA: DG):

2/11/2022 – Vinci was given a new €115.00 ($130.68) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/8/2022 – Vinci was given a new €119.00 ($135.23) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/7/2022 – Vinci was given a new €114.00 ($129.55) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/4/2022 – Vinci was given a new €109.00 ($123.86) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/4/2022 – Vinci was given a new €119.00 ($135.23) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/4/2022 – Vinci was given a new €105.00 ($119.32) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/4/2022 – Vinci was given a new €112.00 ($127.27) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/21/2022 – Vinci was given a new €109.00 ($123.86) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/20/2022 – Vinci was given a new €113.00 ($128.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/20/2022 – Vinci was given a new €119.00 ($135.23) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/19/2022 – Vinci was given a new €112.00 ($127.27) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/13/2022 – Vinci was given a new €113.00 ($128.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/3/2022 – Vinci was given a new €109.00 ($123.86) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of EPA:DG traded down €0.54 ($0.61) on Monday, reaching €102.22 ($116.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci Sa has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($79.02) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($100.91). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €93.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €91.65.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

