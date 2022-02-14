Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Short Interest Update

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,017,300 shares, an increase of 88.8% from the January 15th total of 538,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 328.2 days.

OTCMKTS IVSBF traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $21.60. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,155. Investor AB has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40.

About Investor AB (publ)

Investor AB is an investment company. It operates through the following segments: Listed Companies, Patricia Industries and Investments in EQT. Listed Companies segment consists of listed holdings and majority-owned operating subsidiaries. The Patricia Industries segment includes the wholly-owned subsidiaries, Three Scandinavia and the former IGC portfolio and all other financial investments, except EQT and Investor’s trading portfolio.

