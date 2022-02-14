iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of iPower stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $1.63. 413,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.18. iPower has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $10.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25.

Get iPower alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.