Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock Position Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,729,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 608,309 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.06% of Iridium Communications worth $108,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 18,127 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 413,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,254 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,805,000 after purchasing an additional 240,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,778,000 after purchasing an additional 57,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 45,015 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IRDM shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sidoti raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BWS Financial raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

IRDM opened at $34.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.56 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $50.55.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

