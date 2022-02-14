Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) dropped 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.87 and last traded at $13.97. Approximately 3,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 170,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

IREN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,213,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,234,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,602,000.

About Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

