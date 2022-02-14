iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for iRobot in a report issued on Friday, February 11th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg anticipates that the industrial products company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for iRobot’s FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

iRobot stock opened at $64.52 on Monday. iRobot has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $137.79. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.61.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.14). iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRBT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,025,000 after purchasing an additional 31,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in iRobot by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,031,000 after purchasing an additional 38,985 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 897,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,134,000 after acquiring an additional 31,657 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 838,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,268,000 after acquiring an additional 19,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,664,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

