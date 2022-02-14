ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,627,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,727,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.43% of ironSource worth $267,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ironSource by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in ironSource by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in ironSource by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in ironSource by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ironSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IS opened at $6.74 on Monday. ironSource Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie raised shares of ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ironSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.71.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

