iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,831,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.21% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $238,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEI stock opened at $125.46 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $124.59 and a 52 week high of $132.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.