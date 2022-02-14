iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Update

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the January 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,881,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB opened at $56.85 on Monday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $56.49 and a 12-month high of $61.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 608.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,807,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,140 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,560,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,521 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $19,331,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140,823.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 215,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after acquiring an additional 215,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 534,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,115,000 after purchasing an additional 176,013 shares in the last quarter.

