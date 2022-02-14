iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Update

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the January 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,881,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ IGIB opened at $56.85 on Monday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $56.49 and a 12-month high of $61.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.56.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.
