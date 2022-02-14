iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 111.8% from the January 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

iShares Asia 50 ETF stock opened at $77.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.03. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

