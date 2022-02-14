iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,290,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $218,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.74 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74.

