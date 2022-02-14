iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the January 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1,680.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 111.2% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:WOOD opened at $91.59 on Monday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1 year low of $82.29 and a 1 year high of $98.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.03.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

